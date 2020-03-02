Industry News: Dick Wolf, Damien Chazelle, Coronavirus and More!

PRPhotos.com

DICK WOLF INKS NEW DEAL: Following lengthy negotiations, Dick Wolf, is staying put at Universal TV. “I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” said Wolf. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.” He currently has six scripted shows on the air: NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med; and CBS' FBI and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted.

DAMIEN CHAZELLE’S THE EDDY RELEASES FIRST TEASER: Fans are getting their first look at the Netflix limited series The Eddy, a study of a Paris nightclub. The series is set to debut on May 8th. This is Damien Chazelle‘s TV debut, and it stars Andre Holland.

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS ASSEMBLING CORONAVIRUS TEAMS: As coronavirus continues to threaten lives and productions around the world, Hollywood is assembling teams to deal with logistical issues. Studios have already cancelled plans for premieres in China such as Disney‘s Mulan and James Bond‘s No Time To Die.

TOKYO DISNEY RESORT SHUTS DOWN: Tokyo‘s Disney Resort will shut its doors from this weekend through at least March 15. The new coronavirus has been found in 48+ countries around the world, with the largest outbreaks in China.