Industry News: Disney, Amazon, Hamilton and More!

DISNEY TO STREAM ANNIVERSARY CONCERT FOR COVID FUND: Last November’s sold-out one-night benefit concert starring 79 performers from Disney’s 25 years on Broadway will be streamed April 13th to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. In addition to taped performances, there will be live guest interviews with Disney stars from their home. Producers will match every new donation to the fund dollar-for-dollar. The show will stream on broadwaycares.org, youtube.com/BCEFA and facebook.com/BCEFA, and will be available through media partners Playbill.com, abc7ny.com and the sites of the ABC Owned Television Stations around the country. Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will be streamed at 7 pm ET on Monday, April 13.

AMAZON TO STREAM FLEABAG LIVE SHOW: A 2019 theatrical production of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag will stream on Amazon in April to raise money for healthcare workers and creative freelancers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The download will be available for 48 hours on April 10th, for $5.

HAMILTON CAST REUNITES: While Broadway theaters have shuttered due to coronavirus, theater fans can still find their favorite stars in unexpected places. Lin-Manuel Miranda and his fellow Hamilton castmates appeared on John Krasinski’s Some Good News web show. Miranda kicked off a performance of the show’s opening number, with Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson and others.

JAY BENEDICT DIES: Jay Benedict has died at age 68 due to complications from coronavirus. Benedict worked for 40+ years onstage and in films, starring in Vicente Aranda’s 2003 movie Carmen, which debuted at Cannes, and filling supporting roles Madame and I.T. by John Moore. He also had minor roles in blockbusters like Ridley Scott’s Aliens and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. He is survived by Allo Allo actor Phoebe Scholfield, and their two sons, Leopold and Freddie, who are also actors.