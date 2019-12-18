Industry News: Disney+, Claire Foy, Awkwafina and More!

PRPhotos.com

WHAT ARE DISNEY+ SUBSCRIBERS WATCHING? Since its November 12th launch, Disney+ has garnered 10 million sign-ups for its $7 monthly service. Like Netflix, the House of Mouse isn’t sharing exact stats on viewership of its library of 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes, but a survey of subscribers suggests that viewers are seeking out classics like The Lion King and Mary Poppins, in favor of new originals, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pixar, Disney classics, Star Wars, Marvel and NatGeo are cited as the most popular.

CLAIRE FOY AND MATT SMITH SET U.S. STAGE DEBUT: Former The Crown costars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting in Duncan Macmillan‘s play Lungs. The play debuted in London at the Old Vic, and will head over to Brooklyn’s BAM Harvey Theater for a limited run beginning March 25th, and ending in April 19th. The story follows an anxious young couple contemplating parenthood amid dire predictions of climate change and political strife.

AWKWAFINA TEAMS WITH TOPIC STUDIOS: Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina is teaming up with Topic Studios on a film that explores how Chinatown restaurants and the California punk scene in the 70s and 80s influenced each other. Awkwafina is set to star and produce the movie, based on the Topic.com article “How Chinese Food Fueled the Rise of California Punk.”

HGTV, PROPERTY BROS EXTEND CONTRACT: The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott have renewed a deal with HGTV to keep them on the network through 2022. “Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, in a statement. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It’s why we’ve ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother, and why we have several new projects in development with them.”