Industry News: Donald Trump, Eternals, Tawny Kitaen + More!

COVID CAUSES THE 'ETERNALS' TO PULL OUT OF ELLE EVENT: The stars of Marvel’s Eternals pulled out of Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday (Oct. 19th) night due to a potential exposure to someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridlof were set to be honored that evening. A Disney spokesperson explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

TAWNY KITAEN'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: The Orange County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Tawny Kitaen’s official cause of death is dilated cardiomyopathy, the most common type of heart disease. TMZ reports that other contributing factors include clogged arteries, antidepressants, sedatives, Tylenol, nerve pain medication and opioids. The Bachelor Part actress died May 7th in Newport Beach, California.

DONALD TRUMP LAUNCHES MEDIA GROUP: Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday (Oct. 20th) that he is launching a new media company with its own social media platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology group and it’s “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have kicked him off of their sites. The app is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide rollout early next year.

COLIN WOODELL JOINS 'THE CONTINENTAL': Deadline reports that Starz has cast Colin Woodell as Winston Scott for its John Wick prequel series, The Continental. Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble are Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point Du-Jour, Jessica Allain and Nhung Kate.