Industry News: Dune, The Agoraphobics, Rainn Wilson and More!

FIRST LOOK AT DUNE: Dune has unveiled a handful of new photos featuring Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson. Denis Villeneuve is remaking Frank Herbert‘s legendary sci-fi film after his acclaimed take on Blade Runner 2049. Star Timothee Chalamet gave Vanity Fair a taste of what fans will see: “There are these Goliath landscapes, which you may imagine existing on planets in our universe, but not on Earth.”

THE AGORAPHOBICS DETECTIVE SOCIETY A GO: Brian Cox, Claes Bang and Mariella Frostrup have signed up for The Agoraphobics Detective Society, whose proceeds will go toward U.K. and U.S. film and TV freelancers affected by coronavirus. The pilot of the eight-episode series shows patients teaming up to find an expert psychiatrist who disappears.

RAINN WILSON TALKS TIGER KING: It has been seven years since Rainn Wilson played Dwight Schrute in The Office, but he still feels connected to the zany character. As he tells Entertainment Weekly, he has a hunch that Dwight would have loved Netflix’s hit series Tiger King: “Probably somewhere in the northwestern Pennsylvania fictional land where Dwight Schrute actually exists, there would be Schrute Zoo, inspired by Tiger King.”

CANNES OFFICIALLY ON ICE: France’s president Emmanuel Macron is extending to lockdown in the country until May 11th, and that no major festivals will be allowed until at least mid-July. Organizers were already planning to postpone Cannes to late June or early July, but this extends their goalpost.