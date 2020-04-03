Industry News: Eddie Large, Sony, Jane Fonda and More!

PRPhotos.com

EDDIE LARGE DIES: Comedian Eddie Large has died at age 78 from coronavirus. He rose to fame on TV in the 1970s and 80s, and was most famous for his partnership with Syd Little. Little told reporters that he is “devastated” by the news. He told the BBC: "He had been ill for a while but when it happens, it hits you. We were together 60 years. It wasn't like having a partner. We were friends."

SONY ESTABLISHES $100M COVID-19 FUND: Sony Corp. has launched a $100 million fund for coronavirus. Titled the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, they will target three main areas: healthcare providers, children and educators and creatives who have been affected. According to Deadline, SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra sent his employees a memo writing: “Our Corporate Social Responsibility team is working closely with Sony Corp to determine the best path forward for distributing funds in the entertainment space. As you have all seen, the need for support during this crisis is unprecedented, and we are exploring several options, looking for ideas — with existing relief organizations, SPE partners, and our own executives internally — to determine what will have the most meaningful impact. We will update everyone as soon as possible on our distribution plans and how employees can participate in the matching gift program.”

JANE FONDA TALKS CORONAVIRUS: With production grinding to a halt in Hollywood, Grace & Frankie star Jane Fonda has more time on her hands. She tells The Hollywood Reporter that she is trying to use her time wisely: “I'm reading a must-read book called Democracy in Chains by Nancy MacLean. It's a very important book. I watch Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes religiously, that's my news. I read two papers every day, The New York Times and The L.A. Times — in my hand, materially, I need to hold the pages. I do that every morning before I work out. I watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, I watch Better Things, I watch Homeland. I started to watch Tiger King and was disgusted.” And what is she eating these days as comfort food? “Tapioca pudding. Didn't expect that, huh?” Can’t say we did.

BBC PRESENTER DONATES TO RED CROSS: Gary Lineker has donated two months’ salary to the British Red Cross to help boost the battle against coronavirus. The Match of the Day presenter and former soccer star said on Twitter: “Decided to donate a couple of months’ salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis. Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this. If you’d like to join in, it’d be greatly appreciated.”