Industry News: Encanto, Love Is Blind, Only Murders In The Building + More!

'ENCANTO' CAST TO PERFORM 'WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO' AT OSCARS: Producers announced Thursday (March 25th) that Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto on the 94th Oscars. This will be the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” also from Encanto.

'ARCHIVE 81' AXED BY NETFLIX: Archive 81 has been cancelled only two months after its Netflix debut. TVLine confirmed Thursday (March 24th) that the streamer axed the supernatural thriller after only one eight-episode season.

'LOVE IS BLIND' RENWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS: Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons. TVLine has confirmed that the Netflix show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey – will continue to stream through Season 5.

'ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING' MAY HAVE REVEALED S2 PREMIERE DATE: Only Murders in the Building may have revealed it’s Season 2 premiere date in a mysterious Twitter post. An image shared by the show’s account shows the elevator inside of the Arconia, with the buttons two, six and eight lit up. TVLine broke down the various configurations and it appears the most likely suspect is Tuesday, June 28th since new episodes of Season 1 dropped every Tuesday on Hulu.