Industry News: ‘Euphoria,’ Downton Abbey, Rita Moreno + More!

D.A.R.E. SPEAKS OUT AGAINST 'EUPHORIA': D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, has slammed Euphoria for glamorizing drug teenage drug use. A representative for the group told TMZ Wednesday (Jan. 26th), “Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

PRODUCERS GUILD TO HONOR RITA MORENO: The Producers Guild announced Wednesday (Jan. 26th) that EGOT winner Rita Moreno will receive the 2022 Stanley Kramer Award at the 33rd annual PGA Awards, set to run March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The honor goes to a production, producer or other individuals “whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.”

'DOWNTON' SEQUEL PUSHED TO LATE SPRING: Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films announced Wednesday (Jan. 26th) that the global release of the Downton Abbey sequel will be moved to late spring. Downton Abbey: A New Era, previously dated for a March 18, 2022, will now launch in theaters exclusively in the UK on April 29, 2022 and in the US on May 20, 2022.

TLC CUTS ALINA KOZHEVNIKOVA FROM '90 DAY FIANCE': TLC issued a statement to E! News Wednesday (Jan. 26th), confirming that Alina Kozhevnikova has been cut from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days following controversy following her racist remarks. The outlet said, “TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind”