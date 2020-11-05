Industry News: European Film Awards, BBC, Hilarie Burton and More!

PRPhotos.com

EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS GOES VIRTUAL: The 33rd European Film Awards will be held online. Nominations will be announced on November 10th and the five nights of live-streamed events will kick off December 8th with panel discussion between directors Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round), Agnieszka Holland (Mr. Jones), Mark Cousins (The Eyes of Orson Welles), and Kirsten Niehuus, managing director of the state film funding body Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, on how to revive the cinema industry post-COVID-19.

BBC TO INVESTIGATE DIANA INTERVIEW: The BBC is investigating new evidence related to Martin Bashir‘s explosive interview with the late Princess Diana in 1995. In a letter sent to director general Tim Davie, Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer said he uncovered evidence that Bashir used forged bank statements in his attempt to talk Diana into the interview. “I am now formally asking for the BBC to open an enquiry into this matter, and I hope – among many other questions that need addressing – that it will get to the bottom of key, interconnected questions,” Spencer told Davie in the letter seen by the Daily Mail.

HILARIE BURTON JOINS JEFFREY DEAN ON THE WALKING DEAD: The Walking Dead will introduce the woman behind Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) baseball bat. Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, will play Lucille in the bonus episodes of season 10. She will appear in one of six new episodes, set to continue into next eyar on AMC.

CASTLE ROCK IS CANCELED: Hulu has nixed Castle Rock, which is based on stories written by Stephen King, and was produced by J.J. Abrams. Season two launched around Halloween of last year. Stars of stories included Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Elsie Fisher, Andre Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Sissy Spacek.