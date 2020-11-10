Industry News: Eva Longoria, David Bowie, Kelly Preston and More!

PRPhotos.com

EVA LONGORIA CLARIFIES REMARKS ON BLACK WOMEN VOTERS: Eva Longoria hit up social media on Sunday to clarify comments she made in an MSNBC interview in which many believed she was downplaying the role of Black women in helping Joe Biden win the presidential election. She said that “women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1.” On Sunday evening, Longoria clarified her remarks and apologized for any misunderstanding, tweeting, “I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.” She added, “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!”

DAVID BOWIE’S STARDUST ACQUIRED BY VERTIGO: British distributor Vertigo Releasing has snapped up the David Bowie origin film Stardust, starring Johnny Flynn. The film will be released before the end of the year. Stardust is set to land on November 25th on IFC Films.

KELLY PRESTON OFF THE RAILS SELLS: Off the Rails, starring Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench, has been snapped up by Screen Media. The film will likely be released in theaters and on demand in the first half of 2021.

RED PLANET TO ADAPT OUR HOUSE: Death in Paradise producer Red Planet Pictures will adapt Louis Candlish‘s best-selling real estate book Our House for ITV.