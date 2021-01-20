Industry News: Fate, Paramount, The Muppet Show and More!

Getty Images

FATE TRAILER DROPS: Fate: The Winx Series, a YA show inspired by the Nickelodeon animated show, will debut on Netflix January 22nd. The six part-show, which follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending boarding school, stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen and Precious Mustapha.

PARAMOUNT PLUS SETS BOW: ViacomCBS has set March 4th as the launch date for Paramount Plus, and will serve as an expanded rebrand of CBS All Access, which has 8-9 million subscribers.

THE MUPPET SHOW HEADED TO DISNEY+: The Muppet Show is headed to Disney+ February 19th. The original Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, was a variety show featuring Kermit the Frog, and it ran 1976-1981. In addition to Kermit, the Show features Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, Sam the Eagle, hecklers Statler and Waldorf and other beloved characters. Guest stars like Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly and Mark Hamill also popped in.

CHELSEA HANDLER DEBUTS CANNABIS LINE: Cannabis fan Chelsea Handler is bringing her own creations to the market. The comedian partnered with dispensaries Sweet Flower and The Apothecarium to launch the “America is Back Kit,” a curated mix of her faves, in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration.