Industry News: Fleabag, Tyra Banks, Gaming and More!

PRPhotos.com

FLEABAG WINS BIG AT ROYAL TELEVISION AWARDS: The BBC and Amazon’s co-production Fleabag won big at the live-streamed show that was held behind closed doors for the first time due to coronavirus. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag snagged awards for best scripted comedy and best writer. Craig Mazin, meanwhile, won best drama writer for HBO and Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl. HBO and BBC’s Gentleman Jack won best drama.

TYRA BANKS STALLS THEME PARK: Tyra Banks is postponing the opening of ModelLand Theme Park in the wake of coronavirus. It was set to open May 1 in Santa Monica. “As is no surprise, in light of the recommendations of the CDC, WHO and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand," read a brand statement on Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe. We remain excited to bring the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right."

GAMING USAGE SPIKES: As the coronavirus outbreak shuts down public life, many are turning to gaming, Verizon reports. U.S. video game usage was up 75% since the quarantine got started last week. Video streaming is up 12% and overall web traffic is up 20%. "As we see more and more individuals work from home and students engage in online learning, it is a natural byproduct that we would see an increase in web traffic and access to VPN. And as more entertainment options are cancelled in communities across the U.S., an increase in video traffic and online gaming is not surprising," says Kyle Malady, chief technology officer for Verizon.

CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL CANCELED: The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is postponing its 2020 edition until October. "We have made the decision to move forward with our contingency plan and the festival will now take place from Oct. 26-30, organizers said. "As always, the health, safety and wellbeing of our community is our priority. The decision was made following productive talks with our valued partners and customers and following consultation with public health officials, the City of Cannes and the French authorities." The Cannes Film Festival has not yet announced a change to plans.

LYLE WAGGONER DIES: Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman star Lyle Waggoner has died at age 84. A statement from his family read that the “loving husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and actor passed away peacefully at home on March 17th at the age of 84 with his wife at his side. The cause of death was cancer.” He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon, their two sons, Jason and Beau, and his four beloved grandchildren.