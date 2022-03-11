Industry News: Flip or Flop, Better Call Saul, Emilio Delgado + More!

Getty Images

'FLIP OR FLOP' TO END WITH SEASON 10: The HGTV series Flip or Flop will conclude with the end of the current season next week. The hosts announced the show’s cancellation on Instagram Thursday (March 10th). Tarek El Moussa wrote, “New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet…After an incredible 10-year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

'SESAME STREET' STAR DEAD AT 81: Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-it Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street for 45 years, has died at the age of 81. His wife, Carole Delgado, told TMZ that the actor, who had been diagnosed with Multiple myeloma in December 2020, was surrounded by family when he passed Thursday (March 10th) at his home in New York City. A rep for Sesame Street told People, “Emilio proudly laid claim to the 'record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.' We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."

THE TIN MAN'S OIL CAN IS FOR SALE: One of the oil cans belonging to the Tin Man in the 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz will be up for auction as part of the Artifacts Of Hollywood And Music collection with GWS Auctions. According to TMZ, the classic film prop is expected to bring in at least $200,000 with bidding starting at $50,000.

AMC DROPS TRAILER FOR 'BETTER CALL SAUL': AMC released the trailer for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul Thursday (March 10th). Series star Bob Odenkirk wrote on Twitter, “Holy moly this looks great. I can’t wait for everyone to see our work!!!” Although the trailer doesn’t give much away about the plot, fans won’t have to wait long. The final season premieres April 18th.