Industry News: Friends, Jungle Cruise + More!

'JUNGLE CRUISE' WILL PREMIERE ON JULY 30TH: Disney’s Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premiere on July 30th. Th film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is based off of the Disney theme park attraction. Johnson wrote on Instagram Thursday, “The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first.”

'FRIENDS' REUNION TO AIR ON MAY 27TH: The Friends reunion will air Thursday, May 27th on HBO Max. The special reunites stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on the show’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros studio lot. Friends: The Reunion will feature a ton of special guests including Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice and Reese Witherspoon who payed one of Rachel’s sisters. Other former recurring cast members who will attend include James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould (Monica and Ross’s parents), Tom Selleck (Richard) and Larry Hankin (Mr. Heckles). https://youtu.be/MedRN92V6lE

KATHRYN HAHN JOINES 'KNIVES OUT': Kathryn Hahn is the latest addition to the cast of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel. The Wandavision star joins Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton for the film, which is set to make its debut on Netflix.

ERIC ANDRE JOINS 'THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES': Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre will all have recurring roles in Season 2 of HBO’s comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones. According to Deadline, production for the the nine-episode second season is already underway.