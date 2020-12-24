Industry News: Gal Gadot, Judas, John Malkovich and More!

PRPhotos.com

WW3? Gal Gadot is opening up to Variety about finally bringing Wonder Woman 1984 out after multiple delays. “The fact that we’re going to share it with everybody during the holidays is the best feeling,” she tells Variety as she awaits the film’s Christmas Day debut on HBO Max. “I’m so happy.” Soooo… threequel? “We have no idea,” Gadot says. “You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty Jenkins of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.” Gadot says a third film would be “nice closure.”

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH SETS RELEASE: Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah has set a release date of February 12, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. The film follows the story of Fred Hampton, the Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal. Daniel Kaluuya stars at Hampton with LaKeith Stanfield as O’Neal.

JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS, JOHN MALKOVICH TO STAR IN THE SURVIVALIST: Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in pandemic thriller The Survivalist for Yale Productions, and the film recently wrapped. Jon Keeyes is directing the film, which follows a former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) protecting a woman who is immune from a virus mid-outbreak, who is being hunted by a psychopath (Malkovich).

DISNEY OUTLOOK IS UP: Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall is bullish on Disney, upping his stock price target for the Walt Disney Co. from $182 to $201, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cahall called Disney a “long-term media story,” arguing: “Given Disney's long-term guidance we expect a gradual rotation in the shareholder base to long-term folks with a growth bias. Our target … suggests investors will certainly need a growthier lens, yet it still doesn’t seem overly expensive for perhaps the world’s leading content company and one of two global streaming giants.”