Industry News: Game of Thrones, Grammy Awards, Only Murders In The Building + More!

HBO DROPPED $30 MILLION ON FAILED 'THRONES' PREQUEL: HBO spent $30 million on the pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel that will never air. Insider reports that in a new book called Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller, the network spent tens of millions of dollars on the first episode of a series starring Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson. The show was cut by the former chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment Bob Greenblatt who felt it “just didn’t work.”

COBIE SMULDERS JOINS 'SECRET INVASION' AS MARIA HILL: Deadline reports that Cobie Smulders is set to reprise her role of Maria Hill in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series about the Skrulls, initially introduced in Captain Marvel, will reunite her with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING CASTS CARA DELEVINGNE: Cara Delevingne will join Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez for the second season of Only Murders In The Building. According to Deadline, the model will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in a mystery.

TREVOR NOAH TO HOST GRAMMY AWARDS: CBS and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday (Dec. 1st) that Trevor Noah will host the Grammy the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this January. This will be the Daily Show personality’s second time emceeing the event.