Industry News: Glenn Close, MGM, Lisa Kudrow and More!

GLENN CLOSE TALKS CORONAVIRUS: From isolation at her home in Montana, Glenn Close talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her life during the coronavirus, solo with her dog Pip. Here’s a typical day: “I binged Ozark until 3:30 in the morning — I couldn't stop myself because I loved it — but normally I’m up earlier. In my bedroom, I have these blackout curtains that I can open on top to see the weather when I wake up. Then, I always make my bed because it makes me feel good to start off the day like that. I get dressed, though for a while there I was lounging around in my pajamas all day until I thought, ‘Hmm, I don’t know about this.’ Now, I get dressed, come down, let Pip out and give him his breakfast and make some for myself.” She added: “I'm an introvert by nature, so being alone has never been a challenge for me. I'm also lucky in a way to be alone. I’m thinking a lot about people who have young children or who live in apartments with little access to going outside. I’m also thinking of my hometown, New York, and how valiant everybody is there but also how hard it must be — and frightening.”

MGM SNAGS RIDLEY SCOTT, LADY GAGA DRAMA: MGM has snagged the rights to Ridley Scott‘s true crime drama about the murder of Guccio Gucci‘s grandson Maurizio Gucci, Variety reports. Lady Gaga is in early talks to star in the film, which is based on the book by Sara Gay Forden, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film has been slated for release on Thanksgiving of 2021.

LISA KUDROW JOINS STEVE CARELL IN SPACE FORCE: Space Force, a new workplace comedy from Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, is set to launch May 29th on Netflix. Lisa Kudrow will play a recurring role in the series, which centers on a four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who hopes to retire, and instead gets recruited to run the Space Force. Kudrow plays his wife Maggie.

SENTIENT TO REMAKE THE OTHERS: Sentient Entertainment has snagged the remake rights to Nicole Kidman‘s The Others, which earned $200 million globally when it was released in 2001. The film will be produced by Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Tub told Deadline: “I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”