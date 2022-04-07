Industry News: Grey’s Anatomy, The Emmy’s, Will Smith + More!

PRPhotos.com

BOB ODENKIRK BOOKS HIS NEXT SERIES: Bob Odenkirk is sticking with AMC following the conclusion of Better Call Saul. TVLine reports that his next series will be Straight Man, a dramedy that is in fast-tack development for the cable network. The show is a “mid-life crisis tale” based on the novel by Richard Russo.

THE ACADEMY MOVES UP WILL SMITH'S HEARING: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday (April 6th) that they will be moving up their annual meeting by ten days to address sanctions for Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap. According to a letter from AMPAS president David Rubin to the Board of Governors that the originally scheduled April 18th meeting will now take place on the 8th.

EMMY AWARDS TO AIR ON SEPT. 12TH: The Emmys are set for 2022. The Television Academy and NBC said Wednesday (April 6th) that the 74th annual awards show will air live coast-to-coast on Monday, September 12th. Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced July 12th.

KATE WALSH TO RETURN TO 'GREY'S ANATOMY': Grey's Anatomy announced Wednesday (April 6th) that Kate Walsh will return to the medical drama on May 5th. The Umbrella Academy actress confirmed the news by posting an Instagram video of her in costume, writing, “I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…#GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th!”