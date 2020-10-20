Industry News: Harrison Ford, AMC, Sky and More!

PRPhotos.com

HARRISON FORD & ED HELMS TO STAR IN BURT SQUIRE: Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are attached to star in The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo. "There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy," Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. The film revolves around a family man mid-midlife crisis on a vacation.

AMC TO OPEN A DOZEN CINEMAS IN NY: AMC Entertainment will resume operations at a dozen theaters in New York State October 23rd. NY is “vital to the theatrical exhibition industry,” the world’s largest chain said Monday. AMC will now be operational in 44 of 45 states where it has theaters. Titles across its chain will include Tenet, The War with Grandpa, Honest Thief and 2 Hearts — in theaters now – and The Empty Man, Come Play, Let Him Go, Freaky, The Croods: A New Age, Happiest Season coming up.

SKY, NBCUNIVERSAL STRIKE DEAL FOR DREAMWORKS: Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky has signed a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for hundreds of hours of content from DreamWorks Animation, including spin-off series from franchises including How to Train Your Dragon, Trollsand Madagascar. "Our new partnership with NBCUniversal brings an impressive range of family favorites from DreamWorks Animation to Sky and [streaming service] Now TV customers," said Stephen van Rooyen, executive vp & CEO U.K. & Europe at Sky. "Adding DreamWorks’ loveable stories of dreams, journeys and heroes alongside our originals and our partner content means customers can access the content they love, all in one place – easy. Families are spending more time at home than ever before – as kids and adults alike love Dreamworks characters, hopefully this will help them enjoy more moments together.”

MILES KETLEY DIES AT 52: Miles Ketley, CEO of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s production company Stolen Picture, has died unexpectedly at age 52. Pegg announced the executive’s death via Twitter on Monday. “We are beyond heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected passing of our friend and colleague, Miles Ketley,” reads a joint statement from Pegg and Frost.