Industry News: Harry Botter, His Dark Materials, Comcast and More!

J.K. ROWLING LAUNCHES HARRY POTTER AT HOME: J.K. Rowling has launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans to tap into during coronavirus. The hub will include “special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!” Some content is free, but some is pay-only.

HIS DARK MATERIALS WRITER JACK THORNE SICK: Jack Thorne, the writer behind HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials, says he is getting treated for what he believes is coronavirus. “Seem to have Covid, which is not reacting great with my asthma. Amazing treatment from my GP over the phone, taking the time to give me all sorts of tests THEN consulting with a colleague before prescribing. Feel like I’ve been run over by an elephant but in total awe of the NHS,” he tweeted. In an update, Thorne said: “Feeling better after two days of steroids. Still v tired, but the elephant has been replaced by a mountain lion. Of course it could not be Covid (wish we had Germany’s resources) in which case this is not reassuring to anyone. But, for me, at this moment, the drugs have worked.”

COMCAST, NBCUNIVERSAL CEOs DONATE SALARIES: Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, CFO Mike Cavanagh, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch, are donating their salaries to charities engaged in coronavirus relief until the virus crisis passes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a memo obtained by THR, Roberts wrote: "Across our businesses, we have committed $500 million to support our employees through continued pay and benefits where operations have been paused or impacted, and we have committed significant resources to support our customers," Roberts wrote. "Additionally, effective today, and for the duration of this situation, our senior leaders, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, Jeremy Darroch and I have chosen to donate 100 percent of our salaries to charities that support COVID-19 relief efforts."

ENDEAVOR AIMS TO AVOID LAYOFFS: Endeavor chiefs are telling staff that the company will be cutting pay up to 30%, Deadline reports. This is a strategy being adopted by Disney and other media companies to avoid mass layoffs. The biggest cuts will happen at the top, with Endeavor president taking a 50% cut, and Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell forgoing their salaries for the rest of the year. So far, 250 people have been laid off.