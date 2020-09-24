Industry News: Haunting of Bly Manor, The Trial, Bella Thorne and More!

PRPhotos.com

HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR TRAILER DROPS: The Netflix anthology series Haunting of Bly Manor dropped the trailer for the second season. The season drops October 9th, and the trailer shows the story of a young governess caring for two children and combating otherworldly operations. The story is loosely based on Henry James‘ The Turning of the Screw. The show stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

TRAILER FOR THE TRIAL DROPS: Netflix has released a trailer for the Aaron Sorkin drama, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which premieres October 16. The film is based on the fights between protestors and police during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall and C.J. Wilson.

BELLA THORNE’S GIRL GETS RELEASE DATE: Screen Media shared that has snapped up the U.S. rights to Girl, a thriller written and directed by Chad Foust, starring Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke. Thorne plays a woman who returns home to exact revenge on her abusive father, only to find he was murdered the day before. Rourke plays a sinister sheriff. “We are thrilled to showcase Bella Thorne like you’ve never seen her before, and we know her fans are going to love watching her take charge, and take names,” Screen Media said in a statement. “It is fitting that it will make its debut at this year’s Fantastic Fest, as we think it will be a favorite of genre fans everywhere.”

CANNES FACING $941M LOSS: Cannes is facing a $941 million deficit because the annual festival was an almost completely digital event this year. “This pandemic is having a catastrophic impact on the local community,” Cannes Mayor David Lisnard tells Variety. “The repercussions are huge and far-reaching on a whole chain of professionals,” he explains. “They are left in dire straits and aren’t even eligible for unemployment subsidies; they are invisible. I’m talking about drivers, caterers and the people who help build stands.”