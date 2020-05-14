Industry News: HBO Max, Steven Knight, A Little Late and More!

PRPhotos.com

HBO MAX ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMMING: HBO Max is two weeks away from its bow, and it is already announcing a second wave of programming. The May 27 drop will include the Anna Kendrick comedy Love Life, the Amy Schumer docuseries Expecting Amy and DC Universe’s Doom Patrol. The second wave will land June 18th, and will include kids series Karma, followed July 25 by the second season of DC's Doom Patrol and Sesame Workshop's Esme & Roy, Search Party and Adventure Time: Distant Lands, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

STEVEN KNIGHT TO HELM GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to adapt the Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations for BBC One/FX. Previous collaborators Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy will be among the executive producers. The famed tale follows an orphan named Pip on his adventures through life. Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, said, “FX is honored to begin the next chapter of collaboration with Steven Knight, Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy and their teams as they reunite for this modern adaption of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Their inaugural Dickens adaptation, A Christmas Carol, was a great success both creatively and commercially. We want to thank our partners at the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for their support and can’t wait to get to work on this project.” Production will begin next year.

NBC RENEWS A LITTLE LATE: NBC is greenlighting a second season of A Little Late with Lilly Singh after the show finished its airing of its 97-episode run last week. Guests included Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai and Jessica Alba. Production will rev up when NBC determines it to be safe.

PARKLAND RISING DOC SET: Following two screening events and Q&As, Parkland Rising from Cheryl Horner McDonough will be released on June 2 by ABCinemaNOW to coincide with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The documentary follows the teen-led gun reform movement that followed the serial shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Executive producer Katie Couric will follow up the premiere with a conversation with will.i.am, Manuel Oliver, Greg Kahn, McDonough and Manju Bangalore.