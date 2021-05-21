Industry News: Hocus Pocus, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sex And The City + More!

PRPhotos.com

'HOCUS POCUS' SEQUEL HITS DISNEY+ IN 2022: The Hocus Pocus sequel will air on Disney+ in May 2022. All three stars of the 1993 film, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters. According to a press release, “In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” Production is set to begin this fall.

FINAL SEASON OF 'BROOKLYN NINE-NINE' TO PREMIERE AFTER THE OLYMPICS: The eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere right after the end of the Summer Olympic Games. According to a promo, the ten-episode final season will make it’s debut on August 12th on NBC.

'SHITT'S CREEK' ACTORS TO STAR ON 'SURREALESTATE': Schitt’s Creek actors Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy have reunited for the new SYFY drama, SurrealEstate. The pair ditch the characters of Mutt and Twyla to play a couple of real estate agents dealing with haunted houses. According to the trailer released on Thursday (May 20th) SurrealEstate premieres Friday, July 16th. https://youtu.be/o6ISqRYuuz

STEVE, BIG, AND AIDEN ARE BACK: Chris Noth, John Corbett and David Eisenberg are all signed on to reprise their roles in the Sex and the City reboot. According to DailyMail.com “viewers will definitely see Big, Aidan and Steve” in the HBO Max series, And Just Like That. The source also reviled that famed costume designer Patricia Field will be replaced by stylist Molly Rogers.