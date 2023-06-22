Industry News: HSM:TM:TS, Nine Perfect Strangers, Priscilla + More!

PRPhotos.com

'HSM:TM:TS' TO END WITH SEASON 4: Disney+ announced Wednesday that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to end at the conclusion of its fourth season. All eight episodes of season four will drop on August 9th.

HULU RENEWS 'NINE PERFECT STRANGERS': Hulu has renewed Nine Perfect Strangers for a second season. Variety reports that Nicole Kidman will return in the role of resort director Masha and White Lotus star Murray Bartlett is nearing a deal to join the series.

EDDIE IZZARD LAUNCHES CAREER-SPANNING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR: Eddie Izzard, also known as Suzy Izzard, is heading out on a career-spanning North American standup comedy tour in Fall 2023. Eddie Izzard – The Remix: The First 35 Years, will hit 28 cities starting in Nashville on September 7th.

'PRISCILLA' DROPS FIRST TRAILER: The first trailer for Priscilla dropped Wednesday (June 21st). The biopic stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny in the title role, based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me. The film, directed by Sofia Coppola, will follow Priscilla from when she met Elvis at 14, through their multiyear relationship.