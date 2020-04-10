Industry News: Hugh Grant, Schitt’s Creek, Tiger King and More!

PRPhotos.com

STARS THANK NHS: Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Billie Eilish, Gary Barlow, Simon Cowell, Stephen Fry, Andrew Garfield, Matt Smith and more joined several other stars in thanking England’s National Health Services for their hard work. The video was posted on Twitter, with NHS National Director for Mental Health Claire Murdoch introducing the stars. At the video’s end, Colman says, “All across the country, people want you to know how incredible you are and how grateful we are.”

SCHITT’S CREEK GOES OUT ON RATINGS HIGH: The series finale of Schitt’s Creek brought the biggest U.S. audience for the cult comedy. The finale delivered 501,000 viewers, edging the 499,000 for the previous week's installment. Simulcasts on ViacomCBS siblings Comedy Central and Logo added another 300,000 more viewers.

FOX TO AIR TIGER KING SPECIAL: Fox is getting on the Tiger King gravy train with a special produced by TMZ investigating the subjects of the Netflix docuseries. The special, hosted by TMZ head Harvey Levin, is titled TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? will air Monday, and will explore some of the open questions, including whether Joe Exotic is guilty of the murder-for-hire plot that he is currently serving time in prison for.

SONY BUYS STAKE IN BILIBILI: Sony is set to shell out $400 million for a minority stake in Chinese online entertainment platform Bilibili. The deal values Bilibili at $8 billion. It is an all-cash transaction, with Sony buying 17.3 billion Bilibili shares. Bilibili is popular with Gen Z and creators, and is positioning itself as “a full-spectrum online entertainment world.”