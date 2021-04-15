Industry News: Hugh Jackman, Insecure, Serena Williams and More!

PRPhotos.com

HUGH JACKMAN, LAURA DERN SIGN ON FOR THE SON: Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern are set for The Son, a feature drama from Florian Zeller. Adapted by Zeller and Oscar-winner Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons), from Zeller’s stage play, The Son focuses on Peter (Jackman) as his life with his wife and baby is disrupted when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

INSECURE SPINOFF? Issae Rae tells ET that Insecure’s upcoming fifth season will be its last, but that favorite characters may return. “There's a chance for everything,” she said. Season 5 is filming. “It's a struggle. It was and still is a struggle,” Rae confessed of filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel so thankful that we're able to work and we're actually able to shoot this season because we had a lot of false starts. We were supposed to be shooting way back in September and that just didn't happen. And obviously in L.A. as you know, we've been the epicenter and so even just coming out of that was a challenge.”

SERENA WILLIAMS DOCUSERIES SET: Serena Williams will star in a new docuseries from Amazon chronicling the 23-time Grand Slam champ in her personal and professional life. The series is currently under way. “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

AUDREY HEBURN TV SERIES SET: Jacqueline Hoyt is set to write a drama series about Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn. Dubbed Audrey, The Good Wife scribe will adapt a treatment co-written by her son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist and writer Luigi Spinola. The Oscar-winning star of Roman Holiday died at age 63 in 1993.