Industry News: Hugh Laurie, Met Gala, Joseph Siravo and More!

HUGH LAURIE TO ADAPT WHY DIDN’T THEY ASK EVANS: House star Hugh Laurie is writing, directing and exec-producing an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? The three-part series is set for BritBox, the biggest U.S. commission for the BBC / ITV-owned streamer yet. No word yet on whether Laurie will star as the main character. “The hairs on the back of my neck haven’t properly settled down from the first time I grasped the beauty of the essential mystery. Since then, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the characters, and feel immensely honoured to have been given the chance to retell their story in this form,” he said. “I will wear a tie on set, and give it everything I have.”

MET GALA MOVES TO SEPTEMBER: Anna Wintour's Met Gala is returning … twice. On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the celebration will return for two galas on September 13th and the following May 2nd, as part of a two-part exhibition titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and then In America: An Anthology of Fashion. "Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives," said Max Hollein, director of the Met, in a statement. "This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy."

JOSEPH SIRAVO DIES AT 66: Sopranos star Joseph Siravo has died after a battle with cancer. He was 66. He played Tony’s father, Johnny. He also starred in Broadway productions, including Oslo and The Light in the Piazza.

MYTHIC QUEST TRAILER DROPS: Apple TV released the trailer for Season 2 of Mythic Quest, which will bow May 7th with the first two episodes of a nine-episode season. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction in the new trailer. Snoop Dogg guest stars this season.