Industry News: Hunger Games, Funny Girl, Dirty Dancing + More!

MAISIE WILLIAMS THOUGHT ARYA STARK WAS QUEER: Maisie Williams recently revealed that she thought her Game of Thrones character was queer. The actress told Teen Vogue, “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So…yeah. That was a surprise.” In the scene, her character sleeps with an old friend right before they fight the Battle of Winterfell.

DIRTY DANCING SEQUEL TO PREMIERE IN FEBRUARY 2024: Lionsgate announced Wednesday that their Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey will hit theaters on February 9th, 2024. The sequel features Baby (Grey) returning to Kellerman’s resort for what Deadline calls “a story of summer, young romance, and dancing.”

BEANIE FELDSTEIN AND JANE LYNCH TO EXIT 'FUNNY GIRL': Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will exit the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on September 25th. The show announced on its Twitter account Wednesday (June 15th) that there are “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch” and to “stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”

'WEST SIDE STORY' STARS REUNITE FOR 'HUNGER GAMES' PREQUEL: West Side Story’s Rachel Ziegler and Josh Andres Rivera will reunite on screen for the Hunger Games prequel. Lionsgate confirmed Wednesday (June 15th) that the real-life couple will appear in The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rivera is set to play a mentor from District 2 in the 10th annual Hunger Games, while Ziegler will play a tribute from District 12.