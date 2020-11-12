Industry News: Hustlers, Array, Scorpion and More!

PRPhotos.com

HUSTLERS PRODUCERS BEAT LIBEL SUIT: A federal judge has rejected a suit brought against the Hustlers producers by the real-life adult entertainer who inspired Jennifer Lopez‘s character. Samantha Barbash was host at Score’s Gentleman’s Club and Hustlers Club pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy, assault, and grand larceny, claims the film defamed her. U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote wrote as part of the ruling: “Barbash pled guilty to drugging individuals without their consent. The Pressler Article reports that Barbash concocted the recipe for the mixture of illegal drugs that rendered the scheme’s victims vulnerable to the fraud. Nor does the FAC plead that the Defendants acted with malice in asserting that Barbash herself used drugs. That assertion is the least offensive of all of the statements of which Barbash complains and is naturally connected to the scheme to which Barbash pleaded guilty and which she discussed with journalists.”

ARRAY DROPS TRAILER: Ava Du Vernay‘s Array has released a trailer for Takeshi Fukunaga‘s Ainu Mosir. The film will drop on Netflix November 17th, and in select theaters. The film follows the story of the 14-year-old Kanto in Hokkaido, Japan, as he mourns the loss of his parent among the traditional Ainu people.

FIRST LOOK AT JUNIPER: Fans are getting their first look at Charlotte Rampling in Juniper, a dark comedy in which she plays an alcoholic with a self-destructive grandson (George Ferrier) who is forced to live with her as punishment. The image was released Wednesday and shows Rampling sitting in a gilded chair.

SCORPION REBOOT IN THE WORKS: Dwayne Johnson‘s The Scorpion King is being rebooted by Jonathan Herman writer for Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson will not reprise his role, but may appear in the film. “The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” said Johnson in a statement. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”