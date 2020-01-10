Industry News: Hustlers, Judd Apatow, Buck Henry and More!

PRPhotos.com

HUSTLERS SPARKS SUIT: The real-life Ramona portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers is suing for defamation. Samantha Barbash is suing STX, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Lopez's Nuyorican Productions. Hustlers is based on a New York Magazine piece from 2015 title The Hustlers at Scores, based on Barbash’s experience working in clubs. Barbash calls the portrayal in the film “grossly irresponsible,” and says it was fictionalized without her permission. She is seeking $40M in damages.

JUDD APATOW RECRUITS JEFF STERN: Judd Apatow‘s HBO-based production company has brought on Likely Story exec Jeff Stern to run the show. Apatow Productions has a first-look deal with HBO. Apatow’s most recent work with HBO has garnered Gary Gulman‘s special, The Great Depresh, Pete Holmes' semi-autobiographical comedy Crashing. He also won an Emmy for his Garry Shandling documentary.

DISCOVERY TO LAUNCH LIFESTYLE CHANNEL ABROAD: Discovery is bringing HGTV to 12 European countries in 2020, increasing its reach to more than 100 million people abroad.

BUCK HENRY DIES AT 89: Buck Henry, the screenwriter behind The Graduate and What’s Up Doc? has died at age 89. Henry also co-created Get Smart and appeared on Saturday Night Live in the early years. He is survived by his wife Irene.