Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

PRPhotos.com

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier’s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”

NETFLIX ORDERS ROB DELANEY-HOSTED DATING SHOW: Netflix is getting into the dating show game with Sexy Beasts. Catastrophe star Rob Delaney is set to narrate. The first six-part season will be released July 21st, with a second season of six more set to drop later in 2021, Variety reports.

GLENN CLOSE JOINS TEHRAN: Glenn Close is joining Apple TV’s Tehran as a series regular. She will take on the role of Marjan Montazeri, a Brit living in Tehran.

GENDER-NEUTRAL AWARDS AT SAN SEBASTIAN: Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival is joining the trend of creating gender-neutral awards. The film festival’s 2021 edition, which will run September 17-25th, will award the best leading actor, instead of best actor and best actress.