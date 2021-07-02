Industry News: James Cameron, ‘Loki’, Dennis Quaid + More!

PRPhotos.com

JAMES CAMERON WROTE 'T2' WHILE ON ECSTACY: James Cameron revealed that he was high on ecstasy when he came up with the lot of T2: Judgement Day. He told Ringer, “I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too. And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from.”

DENNIS QUAID REPLACED IN 'JOE EXOTIC': Dennis Quaid will be replaced by William Fichter in Joe Exotic. According to TV Line, the Mom alum will take the role of reality show producer Rick Kirkman after Quaid dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. The Peacock series stars Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel.

'LOKI' STAR HAS NURSING-FRIENDLY COSTUMES: Loki star Sophia Di Martino revealed Thursday (July 1st) that the show’s costume designer created Sylvie’s costume to make it easier for the new mom to breastfeed. She wrote on Twitter, “Genius Christine Wada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful.”

THE ACADEMY INVITES 395 NEW MEMBERS: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to join the organization to 395 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Among the nominees are actors Carrie Coon, Vanessa Kirby, Nathan Lane, Leslie Odom, Jr. Robert Pattinson, Laverne Cox, Clea Duval, Issa Rae, Stephen Root, Jurnee Smollett, and Steven Yeun. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2021.