Industry News: Jeff Garlin, Patti LuPone + More!

JEFF GARLIN JOINS 'NEVER HAVE I EVER': Jeff Garlin will join the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever. This is the first series The Goldberg’s alum has joined since being let go from the ABC sitcom following an HR investigation a year ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will play a man who sparks the interest of Devi’s grandmother (Ranjita Chakravarty).

PATTI LUPONE JOINS 'AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS': Patti LuPone is joining the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. According to Deadline, the three-time Tony winner will join Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness and Emma Caufield Ford who will return as Dottie, along with Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza.

REPORT: KEVIN COSTNER CONSIDERING LEAVING 'YELLOWSTONE': According to a new report from RadarOnline, Kevin Costner is considering walking away from Yellowstone. A source told the outlet that his wife, Christine Baumgartner, “wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat” because it cuts into their family time.