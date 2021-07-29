Industry News: Jennifer Garner, Joe Manganiello + More!

PRPhotos.com

'ARTHUR' TO WRAP AFTER SEASON 25: Arthur, the PBS children’s show based on the books by Marc Brown, will wrap after it’s 25th season. One of the show’s writers broke the news on the Finding D.W podcast. According to Kathy Waugh, the show actually wrapped production on the series finale episode two years ago. IGN reports that season 25 will premiere in the winter of 2022.

JOE MANGANIELLO JOINS AMC SPACE DRAMA: TVLine reports that former True Blood star Joe Manganiello has joined AMC’s six-episode space drama Moonhaven. The suspense thriller centers on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven. Manganiello will play the series regular role of Tomm Schultz, an ex-military man with a philosophical bent who serves as the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the Moon.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS TO AIR IN DECEMBER: The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air simultaneously on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7th. This is the fourth consecutive year the PCAs have been broadcast on the cable network but the first time it has also been simulcast on NBC.

JENNIFER GARNER SIGNS ON FOR 'YES DAY' SEQUEL: Jennifer Garner has struck a multi-picture deal with Netflix, including a sequel to Yes Day. The actress said in a statement shared with Deadline, “I had the most gratifying, creative experience bringing Yes Day to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”