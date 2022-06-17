Industry News: Jennifer Hudson, Abigail Spencer, Chris Rock + More!

'JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW' TO PREMIERE IN SEPTEMBER: The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on September 12th. Deadline reports that the talk show has been cleared in over 95% of the U.S. by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The show will be executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ABIGAIL SPENCER AND DONALD FASION JOIN JON CRYER PILOT: Deadline reports that Abigail Spencer and Donald Fashion will costar in the forthcoming Jon Cryer pilot for NBC. Cryer will play a divorced man who continues to live with his ex-wife (Spencer), who has starts dating the owner of his favorite sports team (Fashion).

CHRIS ROCK AND DWAYNE JOHNSON APPROACHED TO HOST EMMYS: According to Deadline, Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys on NBC this September. According to the outlet, both Rock and Johnson have turned down the offer.

'THE BIG D' CANCELLED PRIOR TO PREMIERE: TBS’s dating show, The Big D, may not have aired yet, but it’s already been cancelled. The ten-episode season, set to premiere on July 7th, features Bachelorette alums Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers as they follow recently divorced couples searching for romance with their exes in tow.