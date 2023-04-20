Industry News: Jennifer Hudson, White Lotus, Twilight + More!

'TWILIGHT' TO GET TV SERIES: TheTwilight Saga is coming to television. According to The Hollywood Reporter a series version of Stephanie Meyer’s book series is in development at Lionsgate Television.

'THE GOOD DOCTOR' RENEWED FOR SEASON 7: Variety reports that The Good Doctor has been renewed for a seventh season at ABC ahead of its Season 6 finale.

'WHITE LOTUS' CAST MEMBER RETURNS FOR SEASON 3: Natasha Rothwell is returning to the White Lotus. The Season 1 star, who played the spa manager of the Hawaiian White Lotus resort, will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey for Season 3.

JENNIFER HUDSON TO INTERIEW KAMALA HARRIS: Jennifer Hudson will interview Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday (April 20th). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the appearance will mark the first time an elected national leader has been a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.