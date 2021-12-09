Industry News: Jeopardy!, America’s Got Talent, Law & Order + More!

Getty Images

MAYIM BIALIK AND KEN JENNINGS TO CONTINUE HOSTING 'JEOPARDY!': Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share their Jeopardy! hosting duties in 2022. The show tweeted Thursday (Dec. 8th), “We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022. @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38 and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.”

RECORD NUMBER OF CHRISTMAS MOVIES RELEASED IN 2021: A record-breaking number of holiday movies will be released in 2021. NME reports that more than 200 new feature films and TV movies naming “Christmas” in the title are listed on the Internet Movie Database for release this year – a number that has doubled since 2016 and quadrupled since 2011. Several new films – including Silent Night, starring Keira Knightley – are not factored into the numbers because the title does not mention “Christmas.”

'AGT' CONTESTANT FOUND DEAD: America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks was found dead in a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina on Monday (Dec. 6th). TMZ reported Wednesday (Dec. 8th) that Hicks was found inside a bathroom on the floor with drugs and paraphernalia found at the scene. Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that it is suspected Hicks died of a suspected drug overdose. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter competed on season eight of the NBC competition series in 2013.

FILMING OF 'LAW & ORDER' REVIVAL IS UNDERWAY: Filming for the revival of Law & Order revival is underway. The show’s production company, Wolf Entertainment, posted an image of Jeffrey Donovan and Anthony Anderson on set Wednesday (Dec. 8th) and included the caption, “Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production.”