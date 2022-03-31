Industry News: Jim Henson, House Of The Dragon, Bridgerton + More!

Getty Images

RON HOWARD AND BRIAN GRAZER WORKING ON JIM HENSON DOCUMENTARY: Deadline reports that Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are teaming up with Disney Original Documentary for a “definitive portrait” of Muppet creator, Jim Henson. According to a release, the project is being produced “with the full participation and cooperation of the Henson family.”

'GAME OF THRONES' SPINOFF TO PREMIERE AUG. 21st: HBO announced Wednesday (March 30th) that the 10-episode Game of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, will premiere on Sunday, August 21st. Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy star in the HBO Original drama based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The series, set 200 years before the events of GOT, tells the story of House Targaryen.

VH1 REPORTEDLY SCRAMBLING TO DELETE CASEY ANTHONY FROM REALITY SHOW: Sources tell Radar that producers of the VH1 reality show My Celebrity Dream Wedding are scrambling to remove scenes featuring Casey Anthony from their show. The notorious Florida mom, who was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old, was a guest at the January nuptials of publicist Chanel Hudson-O’Connor. The reality show execs reportedly fear that they will face backlash from sponsors if they don’t remove Anthony from the episode.

INDIA AMARTEIFIO TO STAR IN 'BRIDGERTON' SPINOFF: Shonda Rhimes has found her queen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, India Amarteifio will play the younger version of Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Bridgerton spinoff. The show, ordered to series last year, will tell the story of the young queen’s marriage to King George.