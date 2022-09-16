Industry News: Johnny Depp, Saturday Night Live, Sublime + More!

PRPhotos.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER'S SIXTH NETFLIX SPECIAL TO DEBUT IN OCTOBER: Variety reports that Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special with Netflix, Hot Forever, will be released on October 11th. This is her sixth stand-up special for the streaming service.

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD TRIAL MOVIE TO STREAM ON TUBI: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case will get the made-for-television movie treatment in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The film, staring Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard is set to premiere Friday, September 30th on the free Tubi streaming service. The streamer’s chief content officer said in a statement that the movie was fast-tracked into production “to capture the timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist.”

'SNL' ADDS FOUR TO CAST: Saturday Night Live has added four new featured players. The show announced Thursday (September 15th) that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearny, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker to its cast.

SUBLIME BIOPIC IN DEVELOPMENT: Deadline reports that Sublime biopic is in development at Sony Pictures with The Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence attached to direct. The film will be executive produced by surviving band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson with Bradley Nowell’s estate represented by his widow, Troy Nowell and son, Jakob Nowell.