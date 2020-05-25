Industry News: Jon Stewart, Michael Sheen, Charlie Hunnam and More!

PRPhotos.com

JON STEWART’S IRRESISTIBLE HEADING TO ON-DEMAND: Jon Stewart’s political satire Irresistible has bypassed cinemas and will head to VOD on June 26th as theaters remain closed. It was set to hit theaters My 29th. Several films have gone directly to premium. The film follows a top Democratic strategist (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of undocumented workers.

MICHAEL SHEEN, DAVID TENNANT TO STAR IN BBC COMEDY: David Tennant and Michael Sheen will star in BBC’s Staged, a new comedy set to air in June that is designed to provide comic relief during lockdown. The show will consist of six 15-minute episodes and be based on "the cast of a play — the cream of the crop of British acting talent — who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt."

CHARLIE HUNNAM, MAX WINKLER SIGN ON FOR DENALI: Spyglass Media Group is turning photographer Ben Moon’s memoir Denali: A Man A Dog, A Friendship of a Lifetime, into a feature starring Charlie Hunnam with Max Winkler directing the drama. Hunnam can next be seen in Apple’s upcoming series Shantaram.

NETFLIX TO RE-START SEX EDUCATION: Netflix is hoping to get its UK shows back in production soon, with an August target for Sex Education, Deadline reports. The hit show was supposed to begin production this month, but those plans were nixed.