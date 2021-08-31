Industry News: Jon Stewart, You, Scarlett Johansson and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART’S TEASER DROPS: Jon Stewart‘s new titular show is set to debut on Apple Thursday, September 30th, with new episodes set to drop every other week. A teaser trailer was also released.

YOU IS SET: Netflix has set October 15th as the Season 3 premiere of You, starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. The now-married characters will raise their baby in Season 3, with Joe fearing Love’s fatal desires.

SCARJO & CHRIS EVANS SET FOR GHOSTED: Apple Studios is reuniting Marvel alums Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in Ghosted, a rom-action adventure with Dexter Fletcher set to direct. ScarJo and Evans worked together in three Avengers films, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

NIA DACOSTA MAKES RECORD BOOKS: Nia DaCosta became the first Black female filmmaker to open a movie at No. 1 at the domestic box office. Candyman earned more than $20 million over three days.