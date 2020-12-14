Industry News: Judd Apatow, Jenny Slate, AMC and More!

PRPhotos.com

JUDD APATOW SLAMS WARNER BROS: Director Judd Apatow is not thrilled with Warner Bros.’ move to release its entire 2021 slate—from Wonder Woman to Suicide Squad—to theaters and HBO Max at the same time. He told Variety that watching the Warner Bros. decision unfold, Apatow said, “certainly made me appreciate Universal.” Apatow said: “It’s somewhat shocking that a studio for their entire slate could call what appears to be nobody. It’s the type of disrespect that you hear about in the history of show business. But to do that to just every single person that you work with is really somewhat stunning.”

JENNY SLATE IS PREGNANT: Comedian Jenny Slate told Seth Meyers on Late Night that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Shattuck. “I just want to say, I think I baked too much or ate too much bread,” she joked. “You tell me, Seth.” “That’s a lot of carbs,” Meyers laughed with her.

AMC ISSUES DIRE WARNING: AMC Entertainment says that it needs $750 million “to remain viable” through 2021. In an SEC filing, the country’s biggest theater company announced that it raised $100 million in debt, but may ultimately fail due to Warner Bros. decision to release films to streamers. In a statement, the company said: “We cannot predict what supply of movie titles will be available for theatrical exhibition once moviegoers are prepared to return in large numbers. Nor can we know with certainty the impact of the Warner Bros. announcement or any similar announcements regarding the release of movie titles concurrently to the home video or streaming markets, as those arrangements will be subject to negotiations that have not yet taken place.”

KIM KI-DUK DIES: South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk has died at the age of 59 from complications arising from COVID-19 while in Latvia, according to reports. Ki-duk rose to fame as the director of dark arthouse films; he was also accused of misconduct by multiple women during #MeToo.