Industry News: Jupiter’s Legacy, Samantha Morton, Anne Boleyn and More!

TRAILER DROPS FOR JUPITER’S LEGACY: Netflix released the first official trailer for the superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy. The series is based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels and follow the story of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Josh Duhamel, Andrew Horton and Elena Kampouris star. The series drops May 7th.

SAMANTHA MORTON TO STAR AS CATHERINE DE MEDICI: Samantha Morton is joining Starz’ The Serpent Queen as Catherine de Medici. The Serpent Queen is described as “a cunning account of one of the most influential women ever to wear a crown. Considered an immigrant, common and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to conceive. Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.”

PARK CHAN-WOOK TO DIRECT THE SYMPATHIZER: Park Chan-wood is set to direct a TV adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel The Sympathizer. The genre-bending epic follows a narrator who works as a double agent after coming to the U.S.

ANNE BOLEYN TRAILER DROPS: ViacomCBS’ UK Network Channel 5 has released the first trailer for a series depicting Jodie-Turner Smith as Anne Boleyn, the beheaded wife of King Henry VIII. The three-part series will explore her downfall; co-stars include Paapa Essiedu as Boleyn’s brother, and Mark Stanley (White House Farm) as Henry VIII. Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Thalissa Teixeira (Two Weeks To Live), Barry Ward (White Lines), and Jamael Westman (Hamilton) also feature.