Industry News: Jurassic Park, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Holland Taylor and More!

JURASSIC WORLD TO RESUME FILMING: Jurassic World: Dominion will resume filming on July 6 in the U.K., according to multiple reports. Pre-production was halted in March due to coronavirus, just four weeks into its 20-week production schedule. When production resumes, safety procedures, such as temperature checks and extra cleanings will be implemented, to the tune of $5 million, insiders tell Variety. Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to return to London and go through a two-week quarantine.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER INVESTS IN GENIUS BRANDS: Arnold Schwarzenegger is signed on to invest in children’s media company Genius Brands. He was already slated to produce and star in the animated series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten. The show, created by Lee as one of his final projects, will bow in 2021 on Amazon Prime. Schwarzenegger said he was, “honored to help realize Stan’s vision of creating a children’s cartoon series that not only entertains with superhero adventures, but also imparts valuable lessons about the importance of health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying, and diversity.”

HOLLAND TAYLOR TALKS PRIDE: Holland Taylor is set to star as Texas Governor Ann Richards in PBS’ Ann June 19th. She sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the role, and also Pride Month and her approach to life as a lesbian: “I hope I honor it just how I live my life. We shouldn't have to define ourselves this way. I've never quite articulated it. If there were any political challenge to our rights, I would literally throw my efforts 1,000 percent into fighting for how I live my life. I've always lived my life openly, but I also don't talk about it because I wouldn't talk about it no matter what it was because it's not my style. But I've not hidden my life.” Holland and Sarah Paulson have been openly in a serious relationship since 2015.

TOM FELTON, DIANA RIGG, MORE SET FOR WWII THRILLER: Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Tom Felton (Harry Potter), Dianna Rigg (Game Of Thrones), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) and Ian Hart (God’s Own Country) are set to star in the WWII thriller Burial, Deadline reports. Altitude is launching world sales on the film next week on Cannes’ virtual market. Ben Parker is directing the film, which will tell the fictional story of a group of Russian soldiers led by a female intelligence officer bringing Hitler‘s remains to Stalin in Moscow.