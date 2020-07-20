Industry News: Jurassic Park, Valerie Harper, Robert Irvine and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD SHOWCASES WILD JURASSIC PARK BRUISES: Jurassic World: Dominion is the first studio film to resume production in the UK, and Bryce Dallas Howard has the bruises to prove they’re back in action. She posted pics of her injuries following stunts. She wrote: “Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!” Her costar Chris Pratt prompted her to show the bruises after she shared a more innocuous shot of them on-set. He said: “Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!”

VALERIE HARPER’S FOUR EMMYS WITHDRAWN FROM AUCTION: The four Primetime Emmy Awards won by late actress Valerie Harper cannot be sold to the highest bidder, the United States District Court serving the Central District of California ruled. A temporary restraining order was requested by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Harper, who died on August 30, 2019, won the Emmys for The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1971-1973) and for Rhoda (1975). The online auction run by Julien’s Auction LLC had already kicked off, with projected sales of between $6K-$8K for each statuette.

ROBERT IRVINE COOKS UP NEW DEAL WITH FOOD NETWORK: Robert Irvine is set to spice up the Food Network’s content in a new two-year deal He will lead new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible and develop mid- and short-term video segments for linear and digital outlets, including the Food Network’s Kitchen app. In a statement, he said: “I’m beyond grateful to have had Food Network as my professional home for so many years – and positively thrilled that our partnership will continue for the foreseeable future. The biggest thanks, however, I reserve for our fans, whose enthusiasm and support make it all possible. We have a lot of work to do, with more restaurants than ever needing a helping hand. Now let’s get to work!”

TED SARANDOS NAMED CO-CEO OF NETFLIX: Longtime Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos has been named co-CEO of the mega-streamer, alongside Reed Hastings. “Ted has been my partner for decades,” Hastings said in a statement announcing the appointment. “This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix.” Meanwhile, chief product officer Greg Peters will also adopt the title of COO. “We want Greg to help us stay aligned and effective as we grow so quickly around the world,” Hastings said.