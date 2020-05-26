Industry News: Justice League, Summer TV, Venice Film Festival and More!

PRPhotos.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE CUT PLANS REVEALED: Zack Snyder had to exit the Justice League due to a family emergency, and it was substantially re-shot and retooled by director Joss Whedon. When it was released, #ReleasetheSynderCut trended, and on the film’s second anniversary it trended with Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck also calling for the recut version. Now, it’s happening and the revamped Justice League will be released in 2021 on HBO Max.

SUMMER TV: New players in TV Land are making their bow this week. HBO Max debuted, National Geographic’s limited series Barskins dropped, and Netflix’s Space Force rocketed off Monday. HBO Max is bringing several oldies but goodies—from Friends to Game of Thrones—to the party, plus originals, like Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, feature documentary On the Record, ballroom competition Legendary and The Not Too Late Show, a talk show hosted by Sesame Street's Elmo.

VENICE IS ON: The Venice Film Festival is set to go ahead as planned this fall, Luca Zaia, the governor of Veneto, said. The festival is set for September 2-12th. “We know that it would be simply impossible to plan a festival without knowing if you all are willing to use the Festival to give a new start and a strong sign for keeping cinema alive, even in these difficult times,” wrote the festival’s director Alberto Barbera. The letter also asked producers and sales agents about “the concrete possibility of bringing (talent) to accompany the invited films.”

DISNEY+’s NEW RELEASES: Disney+ is becoming a hugely popular resource for everyone who’s stuck at home. Several new features and shows are set to arrive in June, including 1999'sTarzan and its 2005 sequel, Tarzan II, the 2010 film adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the premiere of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, three of the Disney Channel sitcom Raven's Home, seasons one and two of Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things and the 2014 animated film Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy.