Industry News: Kaley Cuoco, Amazon, The Witcher and More!

KALEY CUOCO FILM SNAGS DRECTOR THOMAS VINCENT: The Kaley Cuoco film Role Play, from Studiocanal and The Picture Company, has snagged Thomas Vincent to direct, with a start date in May of 2022. The action-thriller is being framed as a potential franchise featuring a young married couple whose life is upturned when secrets are revealed about their past.

AMAZON IS PREMIERING BURNING AT CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE: Amazon is debuting its feature documentary Burning at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 8th. Oscar and Emmy winner Eva Orner directs the study of catastrophic Australian bushfires in 2019-20.

THE WITCHER TRAILER DROPS: Netflix has released a new trailer for season 2 of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt. The second season opens December 17th and has already been renewed for season 3, with spinoffs in the works as well.

X-MEN’S JAMES MCAVOY TO TAKE ON CYRANO DE BERGERAC: James McAvoy is set to reprise his title role in the Cyrano de Bergerac, with a pandemic-delayed staging at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The show bows April 5th. The production won the Olivier for Best Play Revival for a 2019 staging in London. It was supposed to open at BAM in the spring of 2020, but COVID closed theaters around the world before the first show opened.