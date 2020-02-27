Industry News: Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Red Rose and More!

PRPhotos.com

KEVIN HART SETS NEXT FILM: Kevin Hart will star in an action-comedy from Broad City’s Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Aniello and Downs will produce and write, and Malcolm D. Lee has signed on to direct.

CATE BLANCHETT TALKS HOLLYWOOD CHANGE: Cate Blanchett championed Harvey Weinstein‘s conviction, but stressed the need for a new kind of Hollywood culture. She told Variety: “I think it’s about moving forward, and moving forward without repetition and with genuine progress. I don’t think anyone involved in the Weinstein case — and the myriad of cases not just in our industry but in every single industry, whether they are sexual or otherwise — no one is interested in vengeance, they’re interested in justice and genuine change.” She added: “I think women in the film industry — and I use the film industry as an exemplar, not as an exception — have for far too long been separated from one another, and I’ve noticed a way in which some lines between women who are creating work have deepened — circling the wagons not in an exclusive sense but just being more open about roadblocks or difficulties or moments of failure.”

NETFLIX SNAGS RED ROSE: The mega-streamer Netflix has grabbed the U.S. and international rights to Red Rose, a BBC horror drama created by identical twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, who have collaborated on shows including The Haunting Of Bly Manor and See, Deadline reports. The eight-part drama follows a group of students who discover a sinister app that encourages them to take on increasingly dangerous challenges.

ELLE FANNING’S THE GREAT GOES GLOBAL: Elle Fanning‘s period satire The Great, about the rise of Catherine the Great, is due to land on Hulu in the U.S. in May, and has also been picked up by Starzplay for several territories around the world.