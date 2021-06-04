Industry News: Kim Kardashian, Denns Quaid, Anthony Bourdain + More!

PRPhotos.com

KIM KARDASHIAN MAKES HER 'PAW PATROL' DEBUT: Kim Kardashian made her debut as Delores in the trailer for Paw Patrol The Movie that debuted Thursday (June 3rd). The main Paw Patrol crew will be voiced by the original TV cast members except for Chase, who will be voiced by Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage. Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi and Ron Pardo will also lend their voices to the film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ on August 20th.

DENNIS QUAID JOINS PEACOCK'S JOE EXOTIC SERIES: Dennis Quaid is joining Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell for Peacock’s Joe Exotic limited series. TVLine reports that Quaid has been cast as Rick Kirkman, the reality show producer popularized in Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series. As previously reported, McKinnon and Mitchell will play Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, respectively.

'AMERICAN HORROR STORY' AND SPINOFF PREMIERE THIS SUMMER: Ryan Murphy’s long-awaited American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, will premiere on Thursday, July 15th. The series will tell a different horror story in each episode. Additionally, TVLine has confirmed that American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on Wednesday, August 25th. The tenth season of the horror anthology series will feature Macaulay Culkin alongside familiar players like Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN DOCUMENTARY TRAILER DROPS: The trailer for Roadrunner, a documentary about the life and career of Anthony Bordain, dropped Thursday (June 3rd). Nearly three years after the chef and television host died by suicide, he posthumously narrates the footage from his career interspliced with clips of interviews with close friends Éric Ripert and David Chang. Roadrunner is set to premiere at this year’s Tribecca Film Festival before hitting theaters on July 16th.

TIFFANY HADDISH TO PRTRAY FLO-JO IN BIOPIC: Tiffany Haddish is set to portray Florence Griffith Joyner in a biopic about the Olympic track and field star’s life. Haddish, who will also produce the project, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told. My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”