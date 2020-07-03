Home » Entertainment » Industry News: Lesley Manville, Sarah Jessica Parker and More!

Industry News: Lesley Manville, Sarah Jessica Parker and More!

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

LESLEY MANVILLE JOINS THE CROWN: Lesley Manville will join The Crown, and she is set to take over from Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret, Netflix said Thursday. She joins Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER DEVELOPING DATING SHOW: Sarah Jessica Parker is developing a dating show named Swipe Swap with Lifetime, which will feature singles willing to change locations in search of love. Parker will exec produce with Alison Benson of Pretty Matches, ITV Entertainment's Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young and Lifetime's Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy.

CHERNOBYL SELLS TO NORTH AMERICA: The big-budget Russian action drama Chernobyl has been acquired by Capelight Pictures for a North American and German release. “Chernobyl does a terrific job of educating audiences on such an important time in history. We are thrilled to be able to bring this film to North American screens,” said Hamza Ali, Executive Vice President, MPI Media Group, which is partnering with Capelight on the release.

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Nick Cordero, Khloe Kardashian, Orlando Bloom and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Elle Fanning, Jennifer Garner, Olivia De Havilland and More!
Industry News: Will Smith, Sex Education, Rami Malek and More!
Black News & Lifestyle: Donald Trump Says BLM Mural Is A ‘Symbol Of Hate’ & More!
Celebrity Gossip: Sir Patrick Stewart, Bella Twins, Brad Pitt and More!
Industry News: Netflix, The Queen, ViacomCBS and More!